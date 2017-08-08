QUIET... UNTIL THE SCREAMING STARTS

Somehow We Got A Music-Free Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!', And It's A Good Reminder Of Why Movies Have Music

On Monday, the very creepy trailer for Darren Aronofsky's new horror movie "mother!" dropped. But that's not the trailer we're here to talk about.

Somehow we stumbled onto this super weird, music-free cut of the trailer that's absolutely chilling in its own right:

The First Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's Horror Film 'Mother!' Is Creepy As Hell
Share
 
Share
Discover
00:0002:1102:11
02:11
  • Auto
  • 720p
  • 406p
  • 270p
  • 180p
 


For reference, here's the correct trailer, in all its creepy music glory:

 


This is sort of a weird trend. In December of 2016 a half-edited cut of the trailer for "The Mummy" went live on YouTube. Pretty much all traces of it have been removed from the internet, with the exception of a handful of Twitter videos that preserved the wonderfully awkward audio over other movie clips.

Like this:

 

And this:

 


All of which is to say sound is important, y'all. Don't forget to tip your foley artists.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

THE CENTER OF THE ACTION

31 diggs Outside Online
How does a town go from logging and livestock to bits and bytes? Tiny Prineville, Oregon, is finding out as huge data centers from Apple and Facebook transform the timber town into a recreational hub of mountain bikers and craft brewers.