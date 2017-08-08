Somehow We Got A Music-Free Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!', And It's A Good Reminder Of Why Movies Have Music

On Monday, the very creepy trailer for Darren Aronofsky's new horror movie "mother!" dropped. But that's not the trailer we're here to talk about.

Somehow we stumbled onto this super weird, music-free cut of the trailer that's absolutely chilling in its own right:

For reference, here's the correct trailer, in all its creepy music glory:





This is sort of a weird trend. In December of 2016 a half-edited cut of the trailer for "The Mummy" went live on YouTube. Pretty much all traces of it have been removed from the internet, with the exception of a handful of Twitter videos that preserved the wonderfully awkward audio over other movie clips.

Like this:

Top Gun volleyball scene w/ The Mummy trailer audio (Thanks @Babylonian) pic.twitter.com/QVhGfOfJOc — Dan (@DanielBrian) December 20, 2016

And this:





All of which is to say sound is important, y'all. Don't forget to tip your foley artists.