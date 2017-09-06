HILARIOUSLY DUMB

Stupid Man Breaks His Truck By Towing A Driverless Car

We've watched this on loop about a hundred times, and every single time it's the dumbest thing we've seen all week: 

 

Notice how the car being towed (without anyone to sit behind the wheel and make sure it doesn't jump the curb) jumps the curb. Notice how the tension in the tow rope mysteriously vanishes, only for the camera to pan over and reveal it's because the truck's tailgate fell off. And please, for the love of god, notice the bizarre music and sounds playing in our cameraman's vehicle.

This is a perfect internet video.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'DID YOU JUST TALK IN TONGUES?'

18 diggs Video
​A week after megachurch pastor Joel Osteen took a ton of heat on social media for his reluctance to open his church's massive facilities to shelter victims of Hurricane Harvey, "Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland called the church's prayer line.