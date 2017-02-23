Republican Senator From Arkansas Tom Cotton Held A Town Hall And It Turned Into A Trainwreck

In the last month, angry constituents have stormed town halls of their republican representatives to protest and air their concerns about the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and other programs on the chopping block under the Republican administration. Wednesday night, it was Tom Cotton from Arkansas' turn.

2,000 people crowded into a high school auditorium to grill Cotton for two hours. It didn't take long to turn ugly.

In one exchange, a woman who claimed that her husband suffers from dementia among other ailments asked Cotton, "what kind of insurance do you have?" and then invited Cotton to her home to hear her experience.

Voter to @SenTomCotton: My husband is dying. We can't afford health insurance. What kind of insurance do you have? https://t.co/iYFiZtwJ1F — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2017

In another tense exchange, a young woman suffering from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome first asked the crowd to acknowledge who was affected by Obamacare, then went on to explain how it helped her with her condition.

Woman in Tom Cotton town hall asks everyone affected by the ACA to stand up.



The response: pic.twitter.com/eXlEkyJnFM — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2017

She ended by asking Cotton how he'll ensure any new program will be able to provide the benefits that Obamacare does.

This is a young woman challenging Cotton on ACA replacement plan. 2000 here inside. pic.twitter.com/bBEqIVuzoF — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 22, 2017

At one moment, constituents repeatedly shouted "tax returns" while Cotton was defending the Trump administration — invoking Trump's failure to release his tax returns before he was elected.

Tom Cotton shouted down with chants of "TAX RETURNS!" pic.twitter.com/iEcQDqHnCx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 23, 2017

You can watch the whole mess below.

[h/t The Huffington Post]