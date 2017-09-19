GOING OFF-SCRIPT

Something About This Viral Twitter Account Celebrating Classic Movie Lines Seems Off To Us

If you love movies, you'll love this new viral Twitter account, Titular Lines, where you can find those sweet moments when the most iconic characters in the history of film casually namedrop the title of the movie they're in.

Here's a great example from the golden days of the western: 1966's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

 


Wait, is that really how the script from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" went? Let's look at another one.

 


Ah. We see what's going on here. These aren't the actual titular lines at all.

 


This is a parody account.

 


The indisputable genius that is Titular Lines (which is also on Instagram) reminds us a little of the highly underrated (and unfortunately short-lived) Instagram account moviequotesformeandyou

It hasn't posted a good one in a while, but once upon a time the page was on the cutting edge of the just-not-quite-right-movie-quote genre of internet humor.

A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on

 


A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on

 


In fact, at least once, moviequotesformeandyou seemed to pioneer the exact thing Titular Lines is so excellently doing now.

 


But then, of course, it also did a lot of the opposite.

A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on

 


