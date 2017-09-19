Something About This Viral Twitter Account Celebrating Classic Movie Lines Seems Off To Us

If you love movies, you'll love this new viral Twitter account, Titular Lines, where you can find those sweet moments when the most iconic characters in the history of film casually namedrop the title of the movie they're in.



Here's a great example from the golden days of the western: 1966's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY (1966) pic.twitter.com/E4VCm9tN5C — Titular Lines (@Saythetitle) September 17, 2017





Wait, is that really how the script from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" went? Let's look at another one.





Ah. We see what's going on here. These aren't the actual titular lines at all.

GONE WITH THE WIND (1939) pic.twitter.com/tgvbyEj7nO — Titular Lines (@Saythetitle) September 19, 2017





This is a parody account.





The indisputable genius that is Titular Lines (which is also on Instagram) reminds us a little of the highly underrated (and unfortunately short-lived) Instagram account moviequotesformeandyou.

It hasn't posted a good one in a while, but once upon a time the page was on the cutting edge of the just-not-quite-right-movie-quote genre of internet humor.



A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on Nov 29, 2014 at 6:38pm PST





A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on Dec 7, 2014 at 12:10pm PST





In fact, at least once, moviequotesformeandyou seemed to pioneer the exact thing Titular Lines is so excellently doing now.



A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on Jan 4, 2015 at 4:15pm PST





But then, of course, it also did a lot of the opposite.

A post shared by Sam (@moviequotesformeandyou) on Dec 22, 2014 at 6:24pm PST



