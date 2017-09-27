3 Reasons Startups Choose Ruby On Rails

For anyone interested in easily landing a startup job, it's time you learn Ruby on Rails — the web application framework preferred by developers. That's because Ruby on Rails fulfills three basic functions:

1. You can develop quickly — and within budget

Ruby on Rails was developed for speed and simplicity. It's the fast-working programmer's best friend. And for startups with limited funding, you can develop an application on a limited budget while maintaining high quality.

2. It has a strong ecosystem and high compatibility

Ruby on Rails is an open-source framework with a common structure. A developer familiar with RoR would be able to find what they need quickly and leverage any number of free plug-ins to enhance their usage. Plus, Ruby on Rails is supported on most platforms out of the box — meaning it lowers a company's initial software development cost.

3. It's emblematic of startup culture

Any Ruby on Rails developer needs to be at the cutting edge of changes in web development and new technologies — by nature, tech changes and evolves rapidly. That fits in perfectly with the intrinsic dynamic of startup culture.

