'WHY I ALWAYS DRINK STARBUCKS WATER'

Lad Reviews Starbucks Water For 20 Minutes

You might have seen TheReviewOfTheWeek guy before. He reviews fast food products while wearing suits and usually sitting in a car. He's incredibly verbose. He seems to be very young. We love him.

But perhaps more than anything else, we love this 20-minute video where he talks about the water he uses to clean his palate and the receptacles he drinks it out of:

 TheReportOfTheWeek


Yeah. We know. He's great. By the way, here's that video he mentioned about his suits:

 TheReportOfTheWeek


Finally, here's an older clip (from the faraway era of 2015) of him reviewing water:

 TheReportOfTheWeek


