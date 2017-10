OK GO WOULD BE PROUD

​When you start a "live" video on Facebook, there is a short delay. This information is useless to everyone except a Facebook engineer, a social media manager or a really creative band.

The Academic fall into that last category. Here they are using that quirk of livestreaming to record a super smooth looping version of their song "Bear Claws":





Not bad, right? For reference, here's the album version of "Bear Claws":





[Via Reddit]