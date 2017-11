​On Saturday morning, Latrelle Lee was a senior at Tennessee State University, where he majored in criminal justice and played defensive end on the football team. Then he went and did this in the middle of a game:

A TSU football player has been kicked off the team and expelled from the university after punching a coach in the face during their last game pic.twitter.com/LgV7pXa6BG — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) November 13, 2017





By Monday morning, Lee had been expelled.





[Via Deadspin]