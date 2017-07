​A "cobble" happens when the rollers at a steel mill get jammed, allowing a knot of molten steel to build up until it flings a rope of hot steel into the air. It's not a huge problem, unless you aren't looking when it happens:





You can see the cobble (the big, glowing blob) on the right.

When you're not concerned about someone getting hit, cobbles are actually quite beautiful:





[Via Reddit]