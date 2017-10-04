This Spotify Music Player Is The Tech Gift Of The Season

​Did Baby Driver make you miss your iPod all over again? Simple, streamlined and tiny, MP3 players like iPods, iPod Shuffles and iPod Nanos lasted you through your most intense workouts, longest commutes, endless layovers, and who knows what else. At worst, you'd be frantically trying to upload new songs and figure out which beloved bangers to delete. And sure, with Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and a whole host of other music streaming options available through our phones, each one offering thousands of songs each, maybe the idea of an MP3 player is a bit outdated. But that doesn't mean the idea of a dedicated music player is bad.

Meet Mighty: the first offline Spotify music player. If you had a nostalgic moment (or a few) longing for the simplicity and portability of your iPod Shuffle from long ago, you'll find solace in Mighty, whose design looks an awful lot like the iPod Shuffle. That goes down to the controls (buttons to play, pause and skip tracks, plus volume controls situated around a ring-design) and even the big clip in the back. And just like the Shuffle, the Mighty also has the power button placed right at the center. The main difference is the inclusion of a button in the top right corner to help you jump between playlists.

Why use Mighty as opposed to, say, your phone? Because your (probably expensive) phone is far more fragile, bulky, cumbersome and distracting when all you really need is music. So instead of checking your Instagram notifications, or scrolling through your email, you can actually finish up your run, focus on your work or finish that last rep on the machine — totally uninterrupted. And in case you're clambering up the side of a mountain because you thought going on a hike would be a great idea, you won't risk breaking your expensive phone as you go up — and you still get to listen to your pump up music to get to the top.



Speaking of mountains, Mighty is also a perfect music player for the places where your phone won't work. Mighty works anywhere with a spotty reception, or no internet connection at all (hello, gym), helping you save money by giving your smartphone's battery, data and memory a break from music streaming. And unlike the nightmare of finagling with your iTunes library, it's super easy to sync your music. Thanks to the playlists button, you can navigate through multiple Spotify playlists with ease — just press the button to scroll through, and a voiceover function speaks the playlist name back to you through your headphones. For those of you that like to live on the edge (or just like to randomly hear Madonna's "Like a Prayer" when you're weightlifting), there's a shuffle functionality promised in mid-October.

Let's talk additional features: all of Mighty's features and specs are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, meaning it'll support wired and most Bluetooth headphones and speakers. There's a 1,000+ song capacity (8GB), plus five hours of battery life — and it's drop and water-resistant. There's an LED indicator to let you know when the player is on, charging or about to run out of juice, just so you can stay prepared. And you can sync any playlist you have on Spotify for offline playback — not just the ones you've downloaded to your phone. Choose between three colors: Lola Black, Shikaka White, and Crush Orange. This revolutionary player is sure to change the way you think about streaming and accessing music.

Get it here—it's only being sold in limited locations. To save an extra 10% off your Mighty order use coupon code: MIGHTY10.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

