YOU MUST GO BACKWARD TO GO FORWARD

​YouTuber Hevesh5 put together this domino run to feature a new trick, which she calls "soniverse." The trick combines "sonimod" and "reverminos" techniques, which make it appear that the dominos are falling backwards while they fall forwards:





Lily Hevesh, who runs the Hevesh5 account, goes into the method behind the soniverse trick in a separate video:





[Via Sploid]