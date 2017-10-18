WHY THE WIDE FACE?

We Can't Stop Watching This Rubber Fist Wreck A Rubber Face

It's been a long week already (month? yeah? decade?), so this is about how we feel right now. But for some reason we can't stop watching. 

/how’s the week going?/ #octane #cinema4d #houdini @juxtapozmag @hypebeast @designboom @plastikmagazine

A post shared by Esteban Diacono (@_estebandiacono) on

 

The clip comes to us from animator Esteban Diacono — you can check out more of his work on his Instagram


[Esteban Diacono]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PROVE IT OR LOSE IT

6 diggs nytimes.com
As a young social psychologist, she played by the rules and won big: an influential study, a viral TED talk, a prestigious job at Harvard. Then, suddenly, the rules changed.

Trending Tech Stories