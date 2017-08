​This security camera footage from China captured the moment a sinkhole opened up in the middle of a street. Then you'll notice it jumps to a little while later (see the difference in lighting) before a man on a scooter approaches the hole. If you look very carefully you can see that the guy's looking at his phone right up until his scooter starts to tip over the hole's edge:





According to The Guardian, the man only sustained minor injuries. Don't text and scoot, people.





