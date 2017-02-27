This App Just Made Networking Not Suck (And No, It's Not Tinder)

Real talk. “Networking” can suck so hard. You spend work nights going to lame-ish events, slinging around business cards, just hoping that one of them lands in a helpful pocket. Every once and awhile you’ll luck into an open bar, but more often than not it’s just a plastic tray of cheese cubes.

Your time is worth more than cheese cubes! Which is why an app like Shapr is so killer.



There’s An App For That

Shapr is a free app that allows you to discover those around you who share similar interests in work and life. You could be looking for a job or a mentor. Perhaps you’re interested in finding a co-founder or advice from someone in a particular industry. Or you might just be new in town.

When you create a profile on Shapr you can specify your interests and what you’re looking for. Then leave it to their handy algorithm to offer you possible matches based on others who share those interests and are geographically close to you. Each day you’ll get a new batch of people who you might want to meet. If you both display interest in each other, you’ll have a chance to communicate and arrange a meeting.

Okay, I Matched. Now What?

There are a few pre-populated opening lines on Shapr, ranging from “Nice to meet you! Would you like to get coffee sometime?” to “What brings you to this app?” Whatever line you choose to open with, the goal should be straightforward – setting up a way to meet and continue the conversation.

Successful Networking Is A Daily Habit

Sometimes when people hear the word “networking” they might think of mixers, elevator pitches, aforementioned cheese cubes. That’s not what Shapr offers. The app uses the speed of technology to return to a slower way of getting to know each other: meeting in person, finding out why someone is living and working in your city, what they are passionate about and engaged in, and perhaps most importantly, how you can help each other.

Even if you only met one person per month, that’s a dozen new possible genuine connections each year – not just people throwing business cards at you after hours, but people whose stories you now know, who are interested in helping you, and who can help you grow in ways you might not expect.

Ready to meet your new business partner? Download Shapr for iOS and Android to start matching.

Shapr is a mobile networking app that brings you a daily dose of inspiring people to meet. Meet Inspiring People, Shape Your Life.