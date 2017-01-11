The Female-To-Male Ratio Of America, By State And County

There's no room in 2017 for discourse along the lines of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus-style gender reductionism, but you know what is worth checking out? Population data.

This map of America shows the male/female sex ratio for all the states and counties — no commentary, just the split (pinker: more female; bluer: more male). It's worth noting that, at a glance, the most populous counties in America seem to tilt towards female. Take a look at the map and ask yourself — "who run the world?"

[OverflowDs via Reddit]





You can poke around at an interactive version of the map here, letting you look at Alaska and Hawaii, zero-in on your own state and county, and divvy up the population into different age groups.