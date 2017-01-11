MAPPING THE BINARY

The Female-To-Male Ratio Of America, By State And County

There's no room in 2017 for discourse along the lines of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus-style gender reductionism, but you know what is worth checking out? Population data.

This map of America shows the male/female sex ratio for all the states and counties — no commentary, just the split (pinker: more female; bluer: more male). It's worth noting that, at a glance, the most populous counties in America seem to tilt towards female. Take a look at the map and ask yourself — "who run the world?"

 

[OverflowDs via Reddit]


You can poke around at an interactive version of the map here, letting you look at Alaska and Hawaii, zero-in on your own state and county, and divvy up the population into different age groups.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

WHY WE DIDN'T SEE BIN LADEN'S BODY

64 diggs theintercept.com
SEAL Team 6 is the most celebrated of the U.S. military’s special mission units. But hidden behind the heroic narratives is a darker, more troubling story of “revenge ops,” unjustified killings, mutilations, and other atrocities.
'MY SILENT STRUGGLE'

59 diggs GQ
Zac Easter knew what was happening to him. He knew why. And he knew that it was only going to get worse. So he decided to write it all down — to let the world know what football had done to him, what he'd done to his body and his brain for the game he loved. And then he shot himself.
REMAIN EXTREMELY SKEPTICAL

51 diggs
On Tuesday night, a blizzard of stories regarding Donald Trump's connections to Russia — and allegedly compromising materials about Trump possessed by Russian intelligence — blew across the internet. Here's a breakdown of what the hell is going on.