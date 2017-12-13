CATCHING SOME AIR

Three Cameras Helped Make This Rad GoPro-Tossing Snowboard Trick A Reality

​This... 

It's...

You know what, just watch the damn GIF.

Throwing the selfie stick
 


Okay. Now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about it. Holy shit, right? Did you notice how all three camera angles were absolutely perfect? The camera on the rider's head captures the first part of the action. The GoPro-on-a-selfie-stick that gets tossed mid-360 somehow perfectly films the rider's landing. And the camera mounted to the catcher's teeth (!!!) gives us the perfect view of the toss/catch.

Wow. Holy shit. So fucking gnarly.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WINES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The New Standard In Wine

6 diggs standardwines.com
STANDARD wine wants to be your new standard glass of wine. They have one red and one white from small-lot Sonoma vineyards. Want to try for yourself? They are giving away a free gift if you order now. Cheers, y’all.

Trending Tech Stories

THE 'FREE WILLY'

3 diggs
Ryan Williams is really good with a scooter under his feet. But what about with a scooter rotating forward a few in front of him while he's rotating backward? See where were going with this? (He lands it at 8:47)