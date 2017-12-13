Three Cameras Helped Make This Rad GoPro-Tossing Snowboard Trick A Reality

​This...

It's...

You know what, just watch the damn GIF.





Okay. Now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about it. Holy shit, right? Did you notice how all three camera angles were absolutely perfect? The camera on the rider's head captures the first part of the action. The GoPro-on-a-selfie-stick that gets tossed mid-360 somehow perfectly films the rider's landing. And the camera mounted to the catcher's teeth (!!!) gives us the perfect view of the toss/catch.

Wow. Holy shit. So fucking gnarly.