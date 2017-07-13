Woman Tries To Take Selfie At Gallery, Knocks Down $200,000 Worth Of Art

A gallery-goer at LA's 14th Factory caused a ruckus recently when she crouched to take a selfie in front of an exhibit by artist Simon Burch — and then lost her balance, toppling a whole row of pedestals and reportedly causing $200,000 worth of damage. It's painful to watch:

The ultimate irony? The exhibit was highlighted by the Los Angeles Times in a May article titled "Oh, the selfies you'll make at L.A.'s 14th Factory, where the art is so social," which extolled the Instagram-able nature of the show:

In the final scenes of Stanley Kubrick’s mysterious space masterpiece “2001: A Space Odyssey,” astronaut David Bowman, having just been sucked through a turbulent wormhole, ends up in a brightly lit bedroom where he appears as himself through various ages and times. That eerie set — a neo-classical-meets-sci-fi site of death and rebirth — is the perfect place for an Instagram. Which is exactly what’s been going down at The 14th Factory, an art installation created by British-born, Hong Kong-based artist Simon Birch, along with a crew of international collaborators.... The 14th Factory is less ruminative art experience (sooooo muuuuch slooooo-moooooo) than it is a series of wondrous, over-the-top sets for the perfect selfie.





