We Don't Remember These Old Sega CD Games, But They Sure Look Fun

Even if you're a big gamer, your memory of the Sega CD might be a little... hazy. That's okay, we didn't really remember it that well either. To recap, the Sega CD wasn't actually a standalone console, but instead an add-on for Sega's very popular Genesis console. Altogether, your setup would look like this:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/93789f0e986a41628a0f2d7090f6e948_1736c183ba274a9089cb20c4e4634b6d_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;



The Sega CD didn't sell very well because it was expensive and people probably didn't really understand how to use it. But it still had some good games. And one amazing Twitter account is hellbent on reminding us of all the great games we missed out on by saving up our money for a Razor scooter instead of going all in on Sega.

Say hello to Sega CD Games, a bastion of '90s cultural references, that old-school vaporwave aesthetic, and the trademark edginess that set Sega apart from those other video game companies.

We don't remember these games , but hot damn they look fun:

Kid Cuisine Goes To Washington pic.twitter.com/qgcwPdY475 — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 20, 2017





Guess Who? It Is Me, Grant pic.twitter.com/lT8qpSRH3U — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 5, 2017





Hot Mom Quad Bike Fuck Patrol Miami pic.twitter.com/qlhwAqEfXV — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 6, 2017





Please Take Care of Paula’s Plants pic.twitter.com/CLwhKQAXuC — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 8, 2017





Contra Babies pic.twitter.com/nTbVTGMVZ2 — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 19, 2017





Roadie: Stevie Ray Vaughan pic.twitter.com/fDMH2WU7oE — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 16, 2017





Ditch School 2: Soap Shoes School Trip pic.twitter.com/RSSn5C9W30 — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 16, 2017





Party Cat & Scaredy Cat pic.twitter.com/4y8dvykUZJ — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 9, 2017





My Dad Can Beat Up Your Dad Tournament 3 pic.twitter.com/gxxbBSgPcF — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 5, 2017









Oliver and Company: The Game pic.twitter.com/vmPn43JSwO — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 3, 2017





Where Are My Goddamn Keys pic.twitter.com/LbgS47WoTV — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 2, 2017





Frenching Pablo pic.twitter.com/RWqK65jVXN — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 2, 2017





Juice CD pic.twitter.com/wyeTsx7p8W — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 1, 2017





I’m Fine Melissa pic.twitter.com/t4QTX9Po8x — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 1, 2017





Atlanta 1996 Olympics: Javelin Only pic.twitter.com/hKR3FrXLgv — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) August 22, 2017





And, of course, it wouldn't be a Sega console without a Sonic game or two:

Happy #SonicMania day, here’s a throwback to our glory days pic.twitter.com/GcJLUlQaTK — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) August 15, 2017





Sega Therapy pic.twitter.com/ApyHxjSRqt — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) September 13, 2017

​

