We Don't Remember These Old Sega CD Games, But They Sure Look Fun

Even if you're a big gamer, your memory of the Sega CD might be a little... hazy. That's okay, we didn't really remember it that well either. To recap, the Sega CD wasn't actually a standalone console, but instead an add-on for Sega's very popular Genesis console. Altogether, your setup would look like this:
The Sega CD didn't sell very well because it was expensive1 and people probably didn't really understand how to use it. But it still had some good games. And one amazing Twitter account is hellbent on reminding us of all the great games we missed out on by saving up our money for a Razor scooter instead of going all in on Sega.
Say hello to Sega CD Games, a bastion of '90s cultural references, that old-school vaporwave aesthetic, and the trademark edginess that set Sega apart from those other video game companies.
We don't remember these games2, but hot damn they look fun:
And, of course, it wouldn't be a Sega console without a Sonic game or two: