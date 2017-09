​Ever wondered what TV hosts do while pre-recorded clips play? In the case of Fox News' Sean Hannity, they take a big ol' hit of a cigarette-shaped vape:

Here's forty seconds you'll never get back... pic.twitter.com/ChLCP0P5um — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) September 26, 2017

Also: Of course Sean Hannity uses a vape designed to look like a cigarette.







[Via Harry Shearer]