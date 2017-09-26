The Underwater Photos Of The Year Are Here, And They're Phenomenal

For the 13th year running, Scuba Diving Magazine is presenting the winners of its underwater photography contest, and the results are really, really good.

The contest's grand prize goes to Greg Lecoeur for this unbelievable shot of gannet birds catching mackerel:

Here are some more of our favorites, like Marc Henauer's second place photo in the wide angle category:

Or Jens Troeger's third place entry for the category:

Or the wide angle winner, this fantastic shot by Rodney Bursiel (which is not technically "underwater," but is awesome):

The macro category also produced some cool photos, like Raoul Caprez's winning photograph of a tiny cleaner fish swimming around the eye of an Ecuadorian sea turtle:

Or Eduardo Acevedo's runner-up photo of a colorful ribbon eel:

You can see more from the contest here. And if that still leaves you looking for more underwater photography, check out the winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition from earlier this year.