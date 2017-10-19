'JD LEAVES TO CUT A PATIENT'

A Hilarious 'Exact Average' Episode Of 'Scrubs' Written By AI And Four Comedians

If you've ever read any sentences generated by a neural network you've probably been tripped up by broken sentences, nonsense phrases and other garbage text. You can generate an entire George R.R. Martin novel if you want, but it'll only show occasional flashes of coherence.

Botnik has made the case for combining human wit and machine insights with a ridiculously funny script for the show "Scrubs," which the group is pitching as the "exact average" episode of the NBC sitcom:

 

The script was made using "Botnik Writer," a word processor created by members of the Botnik community that provides predictive text options from a neural network that's been trained on whatever source material you give it. On their website, you can play with versions of the writer pre-trained on material ranging from season 8 of "The Bachelorette" to Carl Sagan's "Cosmos." 

AI can't do this all on its own (AI's no Superman), so four comedians pitched in to help shape a "Scrubs"-trained Botnik writer's robot ramblings into this spot-on, totally oddball script:

 

 

 

 

Botnik's done a similar trick with "Seinfeld" in the past — if you want to get in on their AI-enabled antics, their Slack team has open invites.

