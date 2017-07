​We're not trying to be conspiracists here but... did Anthony Scaramucci (the White House's new Communications Director) learn how to mimic all of Trump's gesticulations in an effort to subconsciously gain Trump's approval and get the job? This supercut from The Daily Show makes a rather convincing case:

The Mooch did his homework. pic.twitter.com/Wku0DF2ovd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 24, 2017

Of course, it's possible both Trump and the Mooch attended a course for ultra-wealthy New Yorkers on how to talk with their hands, but that doesn't seem particularly likely either.





