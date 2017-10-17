Anthony Scaramucci's Media Venture Wants Your Opinion: Did The Holocaust Happen?

​Anthony Scaramucci, erstwhile Press Secretary, is trying to launch the Scaramucci Post, some sort of media outlet. Scaramucci himself doesn't even seem to know what it will be, according to this BuzzFeed report from the Post's "launch party":

“I am looking you dead in the face and saying I don't know,” Scaramucci told reporters, when asked about what the new media project will be. “I just want to make sure I’m describing this right as I use words,” one reporter in the scrum said. “If I describe it as a social media news platform—” “Say Scaramucci has absolutely no idea what he’s doing,” he interjected, “and he has absolutely no idea what Scaramucci Post is.”

[Buzzfeed]





But whatever it turns out to be (if it turns out to be anything), the Post is off to a rough start, thanks to this Twitter poll it posted this morning:

Scaramucci pinned the blame for the poll on staffer (apparently the Scaramucci Post already has staffers?) Lance Laifer:

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

This is @lancelaifer and I apologize if anyone was offended by the Holocaust poll. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

Laifer, it turns out, has also worked as Taye Diggs' social media manager, which may explain Scaramucci and Diggs' similar "follow everyone on Twitter so they follow you back" brand growth strategy.

Scaramucci told CNN's Jake Tapper that "at least one person is getting fired," so Laifer may soon be a free agent.