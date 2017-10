​2017 is already the weirdest timeline, so why not throw in a suit-wearing protester on Capitol Hill who hurls miniature Russian flags at President Trump while shouting "Trump is treason!"?

Random guy threw Russian flags at Trump and shouted “Trump is treason” pic.twitter.com/stVfDOtMAB — aída chávez (@aidachavez_) October 24, 2017





Video: Protester posing as journalist throws papers at Trump as he arrives for Senate GOP lunch yelling "Trump is treason!" pic.twitter.com/8dewfQrHVI — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 24, 2017

According to political reporter Ryan Grim, the protester is Ryan Clayton, who fooled CPAC attendees into waving Russian flags during Trump's speech in February.

