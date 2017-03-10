The Russian National Gymnastics Team Just Learned About The Mannequin Challenge

MISSED THE PODIUM BY FOUR MONTHS

Russian gymnastics superstar Aliya Mustafina and the Russian National Gymnastics team posted this video to Instagram today.

A post shared by Aliya Mustafina (@musaliya135) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:41am PST





Excuse me, but what?

We at Digg realize that not every corner of the gymnastics community can be as tapped into meme culture as the Texas A&M NCAA team. But come on, they posted their (world beating) version of the Mannequin Challenge 17 weeks ago.

Here it is by the way, the greatest Mannequin Challenge we've ever seen.

A post shared by Texas A&M Gymnastics (@tamugymnastics) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:06am PST





Even chronically uncool Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took a crack at the Challenge. And wait a second, didn't Hillary get hacked by someone? Who was it... who was it... hmmm...

Oh, that's right. Russia.

So the Russians have known about the Mannequin Challenge for months (and literally EVERYONE knows the MC + gymnastics is a winning combo) but they only just told their gymnasts about it now?

If there was any doubt about the threat posed by Russia, perhaps we should look a little closer at its attitude toward memes.