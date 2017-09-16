ROBOT BAND FEAT. HUMAN

Robots Are The Ones Playing The Instruments In This Cool Music Video

Musician Nigel Stanford's latest music video "Automatica" has everything you want from a music video. Good music? Check. Guitars being smashed? Check. Explosions and lasers galore? Check. And it even has something you didn't realize you wanted from a music video: Robots playing all the instruments.

 

And if you're hungry for more videos from Stanford that delve into the cool intersection between music and technology, check out his previous music video, "Cymatics," which mixes science experiments with music-playing.

 

[Nigel John Stanford]

