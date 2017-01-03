On Tuesday, the Trump transition team issued a statement announcing that Trump will nominate attorney Robert Lighthizer to lead the US Trade Representative office. Here's what you need to know:

Lighthizer, 69, who was deputy trade representative during the Reagan administration, would replace Michael Froman, the Obama administration’s representative who led negotiations on a Pacific trade pact that would have covered nearly 40 percent of the global economy and was seen as a counterpoint to China’s rising clout.

[Bloomberg]

Trump has promised a departure from sweeping trade deals, opting instead for country-by-country trade negotiations that Lighthizer would head up:

Lighthizer, who served as deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan, would play a key role in Trump's trade agenda. The president-elect has vigorously opposed the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, but has said he would ink one-on-one trade deals with individual countries. Trump has also signaled a tough stance on trade with China, including levying a hefty tariff on Chinese imports.

[Yahoo]

Lighthizer is regarded as an experienced tactician with an intimate knowledge of trade tools that were widely used before the WTO was created in 1995, including "Section 301" tariffs used to stem a tide of imports of Japanese steel and vehicles in the 1980s. During his tenure, Reagan struck the 1985 Plaza Accord currency deal with Japan, Germany and other major trading partners that brought down the dollar's value and encouraged more foreign companies to set up U.S. manufacturing plants.

[Reuters]

In line with Trump's spoken pro-business plan, Lighthizer believes that the US should use tariffs to promote American industry, writing:

The icon of modern conservatism, Ronald Reagan, imposed quotas on imported steel, protected Harley-Davidson from Japanese competition, restrained import of semiconductors and automobiles, and took myriad similar steps to keep American industry strong...How does allowing China to constantly rig trade in its favor advance the core conservative goal of making markets more efficient? Markets do not run better when manufacturing shifts to China largely because of the actions of its government.

[The Washington Times]

An attorney familiar with Lighthizer's tactics told Politico:

His personal style is that, in meetings, he uses filthy humor and vulgar language to throw people off their stride, which can be side-splittingly funny and very effective[.]

[Politico]

Lighthizer represents manufacturing, agriculture, financial-services and technology companies at Skadden and has served as lead counsel in anti-dumping litigation, according to his bio... It's common for U.S. trade representatives to have a corporate law background. Clayton Yuetter, who held the job during the second half of Reagan's presidency, worked at Hogan Lovells for years. Mayer Brown; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; Covington & Burling; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher all have former U.S. trade representatives and deputy representatives on staff.

[The National Law Review]





