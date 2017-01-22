WE SAW THAT PART COMING

The Internet Really Enjoyed Remixing The Video Of Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Getting Punched

​On Friday, a protester who appeared to be part of an anarchist "black bloc" punched alt-right leader Richard Spencer in the face while he was being interviewed on TV. 

The internet's reaction was essentially: "Sucker punching people is bad, unless they're literal white supremacist neo-Nazis. Also, let's make a meme out of this." And meme they did — here's a selection:


Although he didn't appear at the inauguration in any capacity, the Boss showed up in the memes. 

 


The boys are back in DC: 

 



Smashmouth, appropriately, makes an appearance:

 


Take the percussive effect to the next level with some Phil Collins: 

 


Memers dug deep, and of course the Gamecube meme made the cut:

 


That wasn't the only video game reference:

 


It got the Indiana Jones treatment:

 


Even math has something to say:

 


The Titanic song has been everywhere lately, so of course it's here too: 

 


And no meme would be complete without the Curb Your Enthusiasm treatment:

 



Spencer's thoughts? Not a fan:

“I’m afraid this is going to become the meme to end all memes,” he said. “That I’m going to hate watching this.”

