The Internet Really Enjoyed Remixing The Video Of Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Getting Punched

WE SAW THAT PART COMING

​On Friday, a protester who appeared to be part of an anarchist "black bloc" punched alt-right leader Richard Spencer in the face while he was being interviewed on TV.

The internet's reaction was essentially: "Sucker punching people is bad, unless they're literal white supremacist neo-Nazis. Also, let's make a meme out of this." And meme they did — here's a selection:





Although he didn't appear at the inauguration in any capacity, the Boss showed up in the memes.

this is as patriotic as I've felt in a long time pic.twitter.com/yiVxd8semM — PESTERING PUPPETS (@prttybadtweeter) January 21, 2017





The boys are back in DC:

Spread the word around. pic.twitter.com/pacj1K7Xl3 — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) January 21, 2017







Smashmouth, appropriately, makes an appearance:

question: how do you make a video of a nazi getting punched better



answer: pic.twitter.com/FG5RLmoget — Los Ingobernable (@neaterguyonline) January 21, 2017





Take the percussive effect to the next level with some Phil Collins:

I made one of those Richard Spencer videos. pic.twitter.com/ToudvGAPhW — don (@donswaynos) January 21, 2017





Memers dug deep, and of course the Gamecube meme made the cut:

God I hope no one has done this one yet. pic.twitter.com/WUq4yvhUNO — Ur sad pal alita (@ItsAlita) January 21, 2017





That wasn't the only video game reference:





It got the Indiana Jones treatment:

I edited the Indiana Jones punch sound effect into the Richard Spencer video YOU'RE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/hN31k7j7lH — Ryan Bradford (@theryanbradford) January 22, 2017





Even math has something to say:

Richard Spencer getting punched. pic.twitter.com/opNh4hjrQ0 — Fibonacci Perfection (@FibonacciSpiral) January 22, 2017





The Titanic song has been everywhere lately, so of course it's here too:

Viral Video of Richard Spencer Getting Punched -- "My Heart Will Go On" Remix#CelineAScene pic.twitter.com/0e3GtIV1Hg — Benstonium (@Benstonium) January 21, 2017





And no meme would be complete without the Curb Your Enthusiasm treatment:









Spencer's thoughts? Not a fan:

“I’m afraid this is going to become the meme to end all memes,” he said. “That I’m going to hate watching this.”

