The Internet Really Enjoyed Remixing The Video Of Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Getting Punched

On Friday, a protester who appeared to be part of an anarchist "black bloc" punched alt-right leader Richard Spencer in the face while he was being interviewed on TV.
The internet's reaction was essentially: "Sucker punching people is bad, unless they're literal white supremacist neo-Nazis. Also, let's make a meme out of this." And meme they did — here's a selection:
Although he didn't appear at the inauguration in any capacity, the Boss showed up in the memes.
The boys are back in DC:
Smashmouth, appropriately, makes an appearance:
Take the percussive effect to the next level with some Phil Collins:
Memers dug deep, and of course the Gamecube meme made the cut:
That wasn't the only video game reference:
It got the Indiana Jones treatment:
Even math has something to say:
The Titanic song has been everywhere lately, so of course it's here too:
And no meme would be complete without the Curb Your Enthusiasm treatment:
Spencer's thoughts? Not a fan:
“I’m afraid this is going to become the meme to end all memes,” he said. “That I’m going to hate watching this.”