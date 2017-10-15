CNN Asked Rex Tillerson About Senator Bob Corker Saying Tillerson Was Castrated

​On Friday, in another flare-up of his ongoing feud with Donald Trump, Senator Bob Corker accused the president of "castrating" secretary of state Rex Tillerson in the midst of rising diplomatic tensions with North Korea. On Sunday's "State of the Union," CNN anchor Jake Tapper got a statement from Tillerson on Corker's comments:

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sen. Bob Corker saying he has been "castrated": "I checked. I'm fully intact” https://t.co/yAF1FHgv1B — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2017

Okay, Rex.

Tapper also tried to get Tillerson to discuss whether he called Trump a "moron" earlier this year. While he was game to talk about his genitals, Tillerson wasn't enthused about the "moron" talk:





.@jaketapper: Did you call Trump a moron?



Rex Tillerson: “I’m not gonna deal with that petty stuff” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/kOTYS3As6c — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2017



