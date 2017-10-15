'I CHECKED. I'M FULLY INTACT.'

CNN Asked Rex Tillerson About Senator Bob Corker Saying Tillerson Was Castrated

​On Friday, in another flare-up of his ongoing feud with Donald Trump, Senator Bob Corker accused the president of "castrating" secretary of state Rex Tillerson in the midst of rising diplomatic tensions with North Korea. On Sunday's "State of the Union," CNN anchor Jake Tapper got a statement from Tillerson on Corker's comments:

 

Okay, Rex. 

Tapper also tried to get Tillerson to discuss whether he called Trump a "moron" earlier this year. While he was game to talk about his genitals, Tillerson wasn't enthused about the "moron" talk:


 


