How Republicans, Democrats And The Business World Are Reacting To Trump's DACA Decision

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Session made the official announcement that President Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has shielded undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. Sessions emphasized that it is Congress' responsibility to act if they want to protect DREAMers before the official end of DACA in six months.
The decision to end the program was previously reported, but after the official announcement politicians from both sides of the aisle and business leaders publicly commented on the decision. Here's what they've said so far (reactions will be added as they come in):
Republicans
Despite urging President Trump not to rescind DACA on Friday, Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan issued a statement supporting the decision, but urging Congress to act to replace it:
Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches... At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own... It is my hope that the House and Senate... will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.
Senator John McCain of Arizona condemned the decision in a statement:
President Trump’s decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy... I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know... The federal government has a responsibility to defend and secure our borders, but we must do so in a way that upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.
Senator Jeff Flake, also of Arizona, took Ryan's approach — supporting the decision on legal grounds, but urging Congress to pass a replacement:
The Republican Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker tweeted that Trump made "the wrong decision":
Nevada Governor and Republican Brian Sandoval issued a statement highlighting his support of DACA and hope that Congress would pass a replacement:
Republican Congressman Dave Reichert of Washington issued a statement supporting congressional action, saying:
Children who were brought here by no fault of their own see America as their country and their home... Punishing these individuals who have contributed so much to our communities and for a crime they did not commit is not in the American DNA.
Florida Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen both condemned the decision over Twitter:
California congressman Jeff Denham told Poppy Harlow that without a congressional fix, the decision to end DACA will hurt the economy:
Democrats
Democrats, who have been leading the charge for progressive immigration reform for years, were predictably upset by Trump's decision. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont dug into Trump in his statement:
[T]he President has revealed he is as heartless as he is uninformed... Trump is targeting yet another exemplary group of people who enrich the fabric of our society... [Trump's] action, with the complicity of Attorney General Session, is petty and malicious, and it is harmful in so many ways.
Similarly, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts condemned the decision, and called on Congress to replace DACA:
Business Leaders
Leaders in business are speaking out against the decision as well. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted shortly after the decision that Congress needs to act to replace DACA:
In a Facebook post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the decision "wrong" and "cruel," and urged Congress to act:
Box CEO Aaron Levie tweeted that replacing DACA should be Congress' first priority:
The conservative lobbying group the US Chamber of Commerce issued a statement saying that reversing course on DACA ran counter to the best interests of the country:
The head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Javier Palomarez, responded the decision by resigning from Trump's National Diversity Council, telling HLN:
I tried to work as hard as I could with this administration on this issue and I continue to want to work with them on other issues, like tax reform, like health care reform, and so many other important things... But I really don't see the logic in doing what we're doing right now.
In addition to public figures, people around America are protesting the decision. In New York, a dozen people have already been arrested in front of Trump Tower. In Denver, student walked out of class in protest.