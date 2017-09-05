How Republicans, Democrats And The Business World Are Reacting To Trump's DACA Decision

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Session made the official announcement that President Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that has shielded undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. Sessions emphasized that it is Congress' responsibility to act if they want to protect DREAMers before the official end of DACA in six months.

The decision to end the program was previously reported, but after the official announcement politicians from both sides of the aisle and business leaders publicly commented on the decision. Here's what they've said so far (reactions will be added as they come in):

Republicans

Despite urging President Trump not to rescind DACA on Friday, Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan issued a statement supporting the decision, but urging Congress to act to replace it:

Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches... At the heart of this issue are young people who came to this country through no fault of their own... It is my hope that the House and Senate... will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country.



Senator John McCain of Arizona condemned the decision in a statement:

President Trump’s decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy... I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know... The federal government has a responsibility to defend and secure our borders, but we must do so in a way that upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation.



Senator Jeff Flake, also of Arizona, took Ryan's approach — supporting the decision on legal grounds, but urging Congress to pass a replacement:

It should be evident from the fear and confusion surrounding #DACA that executive actions have a short-shelf life… 1/5 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 5, 2017

The ball is back in Congress’ court where it belongs, and there are a lot of innocent kids counting on Congress to do its job. 3/5 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 5, 2017

...by their parents, through no fault of their own, are able to stay and finish their education and continue to contribute to society. 5/5 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 5, 2017

The Republican Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker tweeted that Trump made "the wrong decision":

Governor Charlie Baker's statement regarding the President’s plan on #DACA: pic.twitter.com/Yol39ZAviT — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 5, 2017

Nevada Governor and Republican Brian Sandoval issued a statement highlighting his support of DACA and hope that Congress would pass a replacement:

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican (though one often at odds with current Republican thinking) on DACA: pic.twitter.com/H3o1evw90A — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) September 5, 2017

Republican Congressman Dave Reichert of Washington issued a statement supporting congressional action, saying:



Children who were brought here by no fault of their own see America as their country and their home... Punishing these individuals who have contributed so much to our communities and for a crime they did not commit is not in the American DNA.

Florida Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen both condemned the decision over Twitter:

Proudly stand with #dreamers + strongly disagree w/ decision to end #DACA. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) September 5, 2017

Putting so many young people at risk of deportation doesn't make economic sense nor does it strengthen our #SoFla community! @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MY80MktFmG — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 5, 2017

California congressman Jeff Denham told Poppy Harlow that without a congressional fix, the decision to end DACA will hurt the economy:

Republican lawmaker @RepJeffDenham says ending DACA w/o congressional fix will hurt economy: https://t.co/bifADak7z9 — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) September 5, 2017

Democrats

Democrats, who have been leading the charge for progressive immigration reform for years, were predictably upset by Trump's decision. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont dug into Trump in his statement:

[T]he President has revealed he is as heartless as he is uninformed... Trump is targeting yet another exemplary group of people who enrich the fabric of our society... [Trump's] action, with the complicity of Attorney General Session, is petty and malicious, and it is harmful in so many ways.

Similarly, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts condemned the decision, and called on Congress to replace DACA:

Subjecting Dreamers to mass deportation is part of the bigoted policies that are a cornerstone of @realDonaldTrump’s admin. #DefendDACA — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 5, 2017

Turning our backs on Dreamers makes us weaker, makes us less safe, & betrays our values. #DefendDACA — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 5, 2017

America should keep its promises. If @realDonaldTrump doesn’t know that, then Congress must act to make DACA permanent. #DefendDACA — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 5, 2017

Business Leaders

Leaders in business are speaking out against the decision as well. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted shortly after the decision that Congress needs to act to replace DACA:

Dreamers are our neighbors, our friends and our co-workers. This is their home. Congress needs to act now to #DefendDACA. #WithDreamers — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 5, 2017

In a Facebook post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the decision "wrong" and "cruel," and urged Congress to act:

Box CEO Aaron Levie tweeted that replacing DACA should be Congress' first priority:

Congress must act immediately to allow Dreamers to stay. This should be priority # 1 given the confusion and stress ending DACA will cause. — Aaron Levie (@levie) September 5, 2017

The conservative lobbying group the US Chamber of Commerce issued a statement saying that reversing course on DACA ran counter to the best interests of the country:

Very forceful pro-DACA statement from the Republican-aligned Chamber of Commerce pic.twitter.com/kj4dNQ1s9A — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) September 5, 2017

The head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Javier Palomarez, responded the decision by resigning from Trump's National Diversity Council, telling HLN:



I tried to work as hard as I could with this administration on this issue and I continue to want to work with them on other issues, like tax reform, like health care reform, and so many other important things... But I really don't see the logic in doing what we're doing right now.

In addition to public figures, people around America are protesting the decision. In New York, a dozen people have already been arrested in front of Trump Tower. In Denver, student walked out of class in protest.