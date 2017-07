On Monday, NASA's Juno spacecraft completed its flyby of Jupiter's Great Red Spot. Today, we're seeing the fruits of that mission, with NASA release preliminary images of the closest-range picture of the spot.

Juno came within 5,600 miles of the spot, which is a 10,000-mile-wide oval-shaped storm. Color-enhancement makes details of the spot more visible. View the stunning full image below:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/edf4e3644f4342b5b82d5c24dc6229d0_d698a90666e344d986f9cd075fb64443_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

