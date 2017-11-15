LATE NIGHT ROUNDUP

P!nk Ends Up Upside Down During Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.

P!nk hopped in the carpool with James Corden — and, yes, they came up and got the party started. 

 


Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon took their pants off and swapped 'em on "The Tonight Show" to raise money for autism awareness.

 


Seth Meyers investigated Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship Wikileaks. "He literally inquired in writing about a potential crime," quipped Meyers.

 


Finally, Trevor Noah argued that, instead of making good on his promise to make America great again, Trump has been making China great again instead. 

 



