Visualizing The Breakdown Of The Numbers In The First 1000 Digits Of Pi Is Fascinating

Pi is an infinite string of seemingly random numbers, but if you break down the first 1000 digits of Pi according to how many times each number from 0 to 9 appears, they're all just about equal — with 1 being the outlier at 12% (although we wonder if they'd all average to ~10% given enough digits of Pi)

The most curious aspect is how 7 lags noticeably behind the rest, before it catches up quickly around 600 digits in. We don't have an explanation, but this, from a Reddit commenter, seems reasonable:

In this case I expected 7 to behave that way as well because like you explained it's relatively prime to the other digits (2,3,4,6,8,9,1 all have common factors.) Now the way the graph is expressed were just concerned with the final digit which we get by further dividing the circumference/diameter since 7 is relatively prime I wouldn't expect it to appear too many times in early iterations. Although given enough iterations since pi is irrational and seemingly random they should all average out equally.





[Via Reddit]​