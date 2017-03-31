These Recently Declassified Photos From The 9/11 Attack On The Pentagon Are Striking

Earlier this month, the FBI released a small collection of previously classified photos taken during the aftermath of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon, and they are absolutely striking.

While most of iconic images (like the Falling Man) of the events of September 11, 2001 are from the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in New York, it's important to remember the other aspects of the tragedy that unfolded that day.







Some show the scale of the destruction.



But perhaps the most stunning of the photos simply show ordinary people doing their jobs during a crisis.















