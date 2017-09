A good parking lot line painting video is hard to beat, and this guy's handiwork is second to none:

This guy is an actual magician pic.twitter.com/TO7s6mbeP8 — joe (@goulcher) September 10, 2017





If you're thinking, "what's the big deal, every line painter can do that," consider this:

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, USA pic.twitter.com/pyWNi2Ar5n — Sad 49ers fan (@Osharekkusu) September 10, 2017





[Via Twitter]