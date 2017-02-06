The World's Most Delicate Art Collection Are These Paper Cities In Glass Shells

Like a freestanding flower or a curiously-shaped icicle, there's something compelling about exceedingly fragile works of art. And what could be more fragile than a tiny paper city situated inside a beautiful glass? Artist Ayumi Shibata, who does all kinds of work, including sculpture out of wood and paper, has brought us that unique vision with her series "In The Jar."
For the Paris-based Japanese artist the sculptures have a deep spiritual element to them. Head on over to Colossal to read more the meaning behind her art. In the meantime, here are some awesome pieces from her collection.
For more incredible works crafted from paper, glass, wood and imagination, visit Shibata's website. And for all kinds of cool art, design and photos, follow Digg on Instagram.