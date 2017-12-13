What We Know About The Drama Surrounding Omarosa's Sudden White House Exit

On Wednesday morning, the White House announced that Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" breakout star who became the director of communications for White House Office of Public Liaison under President Donald Trump, will leave her post in January. In the wake of the announcement, different explanations and theories for Manigault-Newman's have emerged. Here's what's going on.

The Official White House Line Is That Manigault-Newman Is Leaving 'To Pursue Other Opportunities'

The White House statement on Omarosa's departure was short on details but made it sound like she was leaving voluntarily, or at least peaceably.

According to a brief White House statement, Ms. Manigault Newman "resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities." The resignation won't take effect until Jan. 20, 2018, the one-year anniversary of Mr. Trump's inauguration, the White House said.

"We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service," the White House said.

[The Wall Street Journal]

She Was Reportedly Unpopular At The White House

The New York Times reports that Manigault-Newman was not well liked by other White House staffers, some of whom were disappointed by her job performance.

Two people close to the administration said that Ms. Newman neglected to find enough attendees for a Black History Month event early in the administration, for instance. And the office — which is key for building coalitions — became seen as what one person close to the White House described as the "island of misfit toys," where people who couldn't be slotted into other roles were sent...



Ms. Newman was not well liked by some White House advisers, including Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser; and John F. Kelly, the current chief of staff, according to multiple White House officials.



[The New York Times]

Some Sources Say That She Had To Be Escorted Off White House Grounds

April Ryan, a veteran White House reporter for the American Urban Radio Networks, has reported that Manigault-Newman was effectively fired by Kelly and that she angrily attempted to go over Kelly's head to speak to the president.

Apparently General Kelly gave Omarosa the notice that it was time for her to go last night. She was very upset and said that she wanted to speak to the president. According to sources, General Kelly said the president was already informed and he signed off. General Kelly is also alleged to have said that this is not like going to the principal's office. Then Omarosa Manigault was very vulgar according to sources as well as using curse words...

According to sources, Minister Omarosa Manigault did not take the information about her firing or resignation very well. She walked over to the residence and tried to get in. General Kelly was called back to deal with this issue as Omarosa was trying to get into the residence to see the president. Secret Service stopped her and she was escorted off campus.

[American Urban Radio Networks]

It's probably worth noting that Ryan is a former friend of Manigault-Newman. She was asked to be a bridesmaid in Manigault-Newman's wedding, but their friendship suffered after Manigault-Newman reportedly spread rumors that Ryan was being paid by the Clinton campaign. The two women had a "heated argument" outside the Oval Office in February, according to the Washington Post.

The reporter... said Manigault "physically intimidated" her in a manner that could have warranted intervention by the Secret Service.

Ryan also said Manigault made verbal threats, including the assertion that Ryan was among several journalists on whom Trump officials had collected "dossiers" of negative information.

[The Washington Post]

Some Officials Say She Was Fed Up With Trump's Racial Politics

According to BuzzFeed, Manigault-Newman wanted to leave because of Trump's repeated public attacks on black figures. Trump's reactions to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, NFL player protests against police brutality, the death of a black soldier in Niger, and the allegations that Roy Moore sexually pursued teenage girls reportedly disturbed Manigault-Newman.

One White House official with knowledge of the situation described an ongoing situation where Manigault-Newman grew increasingly fed up with how the administration handled racially-charged issues, adding that moving from crisis to crisis particularly drained the White House. Manigault-Newman has told friends in the past few months, the source said, that being the only black staffer in White House meetings was a source of stress.

"She struggled with being an African American senior staffer, with all the racial incidents in the White House and I think it was starting to weigh on her," the official said.

[BuzzFeed]

Her Tenure At The White House Has Been Marked By Several Controversies

Manigault-Newman's public falling out with Ryan was not the only mini-scandal to make headlines during her White House run. In April, Manigault-Newman staged wedding photos at the White House without permission from senior officials.

The "Apprentice" villain turned senior White House official brought members of her 39-person bridal party to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for an extended wedding photo shoot, catching fellow senior aides and some security officials by surprise in her bridal attire. The visitors loudly wandered around, looking to snap photos in the Rose Garden and throughout the West Wing, according to four current and former White House officials.



While it's unclear whether she received formal permission for the photo shoot, at least some lawyers and other senior aides were not briefed in advance, the officials said. They quickly banned Manigault, director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, from posting the pictures online, citing security and ethical concerns.

[Politico]

In June, the Congressional Black Caucus turned down a meeting with Manigault-Newman in part because they were "put off that she signed the invitation as 'the Honorable Omarosa Manigault,' saying she hasn't earned that title nor has she helped raise the profile of CBC issues within the White House as promised," according to Politico.

The bible of all things correct, "Emily Post's Etiquette,' allows that the title "The Honorable" "causes considerable confusion." But it decrees that a White House aide, with the title of assistant to the president and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison, isn't entitled to it. The honorific is reserved for "the President, the Vice President, United States senators and congressmen, Cabinet members, all federal judges, ministers plenipotentiary, ambassadors, and governors," who get to use the title for life. State senators and mayors are "The Honorable" only when in office...



Still, even if Omarosa was eligible to be addressed as "The Honorable," Emily Post decrees that it's unseemly for anyone to refer to themselves that way.



[The Washington Post]

And in August, Manigault-Newman appeared at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists on a panel that "spiraled into a screaming match following questions about President Donald Trump's views on police brutality," according to CNN.



[W]hen asked by [moderator Ed] Gordon how she "could sit in a White House" while Trump signaled support for police brutality — a nod to Trump's recent remarks encouraging the police to be rougher when arresting criminal suspects — Manigault accused the host of lecturing her and being "too aggressive." ...



During the lengthy exchange, Manigault threatened multiple times to leave while Gordon insisted, speaking mostly to the audience, that he "did my best to try to make this as civil as possible."



[CNN]