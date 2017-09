​This kind of trick shot will only work once in a match when you're opponent isn't expecting it, so you've got to nail it when you try it. Pro player Renzo Olivo did exactly that in a match against Taro Daniel. Look at this beauty:

Olivo's cleverness wasn't enough to overcome Daniel, who won the match (including the game this shot happened in) 7-5, 7-5.





[Via Deadspin]