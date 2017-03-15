Crash Test Videos For Cars Without Airbags Are Horrifying

While US car safety regulations are pretty stringent, that's not always the case around the world — which is how car manufacturers can still make cars without airbags. The Global New Car Assessment Program crash tests new cars, and the results of its tests for cars without airbags are... not pretty.

Here, a dummy's head literally breaks:





Yeah, you're not going to survive that, Suzuki:





The Chevy Enjoy has got some solid face-to-steering-wheel contact going on:





Forget head-butting the steering wheel, just embrace that thing with your whole body:





You can see more, if you wish, over at Global NCAP's YouTube channel.



