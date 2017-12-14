Net Neutrality Vote Abruptly Evacuated After Apparent Security Threat

Thursday afternoon, during FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's statement against Net Neutrality preceding the vote on the issue, a Department of Homeland Security officer interrupted the meeting telling everyone to leave the room, while leaving their belongings where they are.

WATCH: FCC takes abrupt recess during #NetNeutrality debate "on advice of security" pic.twitter.com/cZUWBeet3K — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 14, 2017





The Washington Post's live stream showed sniffer dogs investigating the room before reporters were allowed back in.





Update, 1:15 PM: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai just cast the deciding vote to end net neutrality rules:

Here's what that ruling means.





This post will be updated as more information comes in.