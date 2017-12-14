SNIFFER DOGS CALLED IN

Net Neutrality Vote Abruptly Evacuated After Apparent Security Threat

Thursday afternoon, during FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's statement against Net Neutrality preceding the vote on the issue, a Department of Homeland Security officer interrupted the meeting telling everyone to leave the room, while leaving their belongings where they are. 

 


The Washington Post's live stream showed sniffer dogs investigating the room before reporters were allowed back in. 


Update, 1:15 PM: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai just cast the deciding vote to end net neutrality rules: 

 

Here's what that ruling means


This post will be updated as more information comes in.

