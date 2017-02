THAT'S CERTAINLY ONE WAY TO DO IT

​The problem, if you're a big, tall (7' 3") center like Edy Tavares, is that if you try to play defense on tiny (by pro basketball standards) 5' 9" Nate Robinson, something like this can happen:

Edy Tavares came over to set up a trap, and Nate Robinson dribbled through his legs. pic.twitter.com/CCdIQvomft — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 26, 2017

Robinson, who plays in the NBA's Development League now, could probably pursue a Harlem Globetrotters career with moves like this:

Nate Robinson dribbled -- like Nate Robinson literally took himself and the ball and an active dribble -- through the legs of Edy Tavares. pic.twitter.com/TvFuEuyjgh — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 26, 2017





[KL Chouinard]