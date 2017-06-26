This Analysis Of The Most Popular Clickbait Headline Phrases Will Make You Cry

​The social headline. You know what we're talking about: A ____ Talked To A ____ And You Won't Believe What Happened Next; This Is Why You're _____; These Stunning Photos Of A _____ Will Melt Your Heart; etc.

Upworthy rode a wave of these headlines from startup to media behemoth (and back down again), and the phrases are still all over your Facebook feed. And they're there largely because, well, they work.

Social analytics company BuzzSumo took a look at 100 million headlines to figure out which common phrases drove (or at least correlated to) the most social engagement:





&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e7149d2f7a354d2280e6f7b57ca099f5_107c27996cde4af8808ec48cbead2628_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Here at Digg we try to avoid these sorts of headline phrases, but since nobody's perfect, here's a nearly-comprehensive look back at those we have featured:





But while the "best" headline phrases are fairly predictable, what are the worst? Unsurprisingly, they tend to be less incisive and far less emotional:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/762110f3c98d44cfa13255270d39ca23_107c27996cde4af8808ec48cbead2628_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





You can check out more of BuzzSumo's results over at their site.





