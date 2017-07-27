The 4 Most In-Demand Skills—According To The Internet's Top Instructor

With tech, something new is eternally on the edge of the horizon. Sure, it's exciting. But in an industry where dynamism is king, you can only keep up if you're willing to constantly learn and re-learn. There are a few major skills to adopt in 2017 that make you especially appealing to hiring managers, namely:

Mobile app development

Digital marketing / business analytics

Web development

It's no surprise that more than 26% of companies with plans to hire in 2017 are looking for these skills — knowing how to build viable products and market them to consumers is essential.

We've rounded up four courses specializing in honing the expertise that will catch the eye of any recruiter and land you a killer job. Best of all, all the courses are taught by esteemed online instructor Rob Percival, whose immensely popular instruction and accessible teaching style not only earned him millions but won the hearts (or minds?) of hundreds of thousands of students internationally.

Check out the courses below:

Because phones are awesome, and the promise of iPhone 8 is already whispered about excitedly in dark corners (but maybe that's just us). When Apple announced the release of iOS 11, they also promised that the iPhone 8 would be their most revolutionary product since 2007. What does that mean for one of the most dominant smartphones in the market today? High expectations and probably huge sales (again).

Be ahead of the wave with The Complete iOS 11 & Swift Developer Course: Build 20 Apps, where you'll learn to develop for the iOS 11 platform (which also casually mentioned a lot more futuristic 3D capabilities ftw) and learn to program with Swift 4, Apple's official programming language, before anyone else.

And since developers already make upwards of six figures annually — well, you do the math.

Buy here: The time to act is now — get the course for $10, or 95% off the original price.





In order to build a successful business, you need to learn how to reach your audience. And because information is so digitally consumed, that means marketers need to know how to create complex, effective campaigns that reach intended audience via a multitude of platforms.

That requires a pretty sophisticated knowledge of the components you need to build a campaign and what it takes to measure its success. Double tap to heart The Complete Digital Marketing Course 2017, and you'll win and retain new customers way better than that weird person who just slipped into your DMs.

This course combines 20 hours of lectures on best of breed tools and platforms and how to use them to create strategic campaigns. That includes content marketing techniques from WordPress to email marketing, social media marketing with YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and how to measure it all using Google AdWords and Analytics.

Buy here: Better than Don Draper for $19, 90% off the original price of $200.

Everyone needs an amazing website these days, and nope, anything hosted on Angelfire does not count. Being able to develop websites companies dream of basically makes you the equivalent of a doctor or a fire fighter in the tech world: essentially a hero who is always necessary (but really though).

The Complete Web Developer Course: Build 14 Websites trains you how to be a fully employable coder, teaching you the technologies and techniques you need to know. That includes HTML, CSS, MySQL, WordPress, and more — which you'll display when you get hands-on practice building websites yourself. And at the end of it, you'll have a little portfolio that hiring managers can ohhh and ahh over — nifty, right?

Buy here: Be a rockstar developer for $14.99, or 92% off the usual price of $199.

Android powers hundreds of millions of mobile devices all over the world, and is currently the most popular mobile platform ever. And with the rise in demand for mobile app development, you can bet your bottom dollar (although you might want to go a little higher than that) that once you flash that Android development bullet on the good old CV, you'll be picked for an interview stat.

The Complete Android N Developer Course - Build 17 Apps preps you for the newest Android release, Android Nougat — hello, relevancy! You'll cover the whole Android base from open source Parse Server, Firebase, Admob, GDX, Bluetooth and more.

Buy here: Start creating for $15, or 92% off the original price.





