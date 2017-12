Megan Abrams is set to play college hoops at Alabama, and this play is a good indication of why. First, she blocks a three-point attempt (and when we say block, we mean "just straight up grabbed the ball out of the air with both hands") and then she drains a running three at the buzzer:

With 4 seconds remaining in the 1st half, (@LCALadyKnights vs. Acadiana) @AlabamaWBB 2018 Signee @MegTheBaller Megan Abrams blocks/steels the ball in air with 2 hands, takes 3 dribbles just past half court & drains a 3 pointer at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/8NV0e8Q6rJ — LCAKnightsSports (@LCAKnights) December 1, 2017





It's beautiful, unless you're the other team.







