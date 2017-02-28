This Salami Slicer Is Extremely Satisfying To Watch

​Food processing videos are one of YouTube's best, weirdest and most satisfying corners, and videos of bulk slicers in action are especially great.

Need proof? Look no further than this video of salami being sliced and stacked. Watch it and feel your stress melt away:





The TEXTOR machines don't only handle salami — other meats, like pepperoni and bacon, are sliced and stacked in similarly satisfying fashion:





Can they cut cheese? Sure thing. Is it also satisfying? You bet.





If you're not sated, there are a lot more where this come from over at TEXTOR's glorious YouTube channel.