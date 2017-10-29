GET A LOAD OF THAT HOG

Look At This Massive Hog On The Loose In Alabama

​On Friday, the quiet town of Phenix City, Alabama went from having a population of 37,132 people to 37,132 people and one giant hog.

Phenix City resident Angela Rena captured this captivating video of the hog and posted it video to Facebook:

 


All we can say is that's a lot of hog. Here's another video from local TV station WKRG:

 


There are no reports about authorities capturing the hog and returning it to its rightful owner (or even confirming whether or not it has a rightful owner.) So it's moderately likely the hog is still out there. 

[Via Mashable]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Bank And It's With These Folks

95 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is one of the best banking options out there. You can earn up to 0.90% APY on balances of $2,500 or more, which decidedly beats the national average of 0.04%. Radius Bank accounts don’t charge any monthly fees, come with built-in budgeting tools, and have free ATM access anywhere in the world.

The Best Long Reads