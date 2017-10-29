Look At This Massive Hog On The Loose In Alabama

​On Friday, the quiet town of Phenix City, Alabama went from having a population of 37,132 people to 37,132 people and one giant hog.

Phenix City resident Angela Rena captured this captivating video of the hog and posted it video to Facebook:





All we can say is that's a lot of hog. Here's another video from local TV station WKRG:





There are no reports about authorities capturing the hog and returning it to its rightful owner (or even confirming whether or not it has a rightful owner.) So it's moderately likely the hog is still out there.

[Via Mashable]