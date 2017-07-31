Golfer Hits A Hole-In-One Directly Into The Hole

Holes-in-one are cool, but usually they need a few bounces on the green before the find the hole. Not this slam dunk from Marcel Siem, though:
The hole-in-one also won Siem a Porsche, so not a bad day at all for the golfer.
[Twitter]
