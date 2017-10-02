This Guy's Footwork Is So Fast We Don't Quite Believe It

Luis Badillo Jr. has nearly 350,000 followers on Instagram, and they come for good reason: Badillo has some of the fastest feet we've ever seen. Seriously, watch this:
There are a lot more where that came from.
Badillo talked to Stack about how he trains and how he made the transition from a social media sensation to a trainer for pro athletes:
The most crazy thing about it is that I'm pretty much self-taught. I taught myself everything that I know about the game of football. I taught myself how to understand defenses, how to run a route, how to run a slant, how to catch a football, basically everything. I'm the type of person, this is what I do. Footwork is basically my life.
