This Guy's Footwork Is So Fast We Don't Quite Believe It

​Luis Badillo Jr. has nearly 350,000 followers on Instagram, and they come for good reason: Badillo has some of the fastest feet we've ever seen. Seriously, watch this:

A post shared by Luis Badillo Jr. (@iamluisbadillojr) on Feb 28, 2016 at 11:47am PST

Have you seen quicker 👀 @reebok #Reebok #BeMoreHuman #Sponsored #TrainFlex #Training A post shared by Luis Badillo Jr. (@iamluisbadillojr) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

There are a lot more where that came from.

Badillo talked to Stack about how he trains and how he made the transition from a social media sensation to a trainer for pro athletes:

The most crazy thing about it is that I'm pretty much self-taught. I taught myself everything that I know about the game of football. I taught myself how to understand defenses, how to run a route, how to run a slant, how to catch a football, basically everything. I'm the type of person, this is what I do. Footwork is basically my life.

[Stack]