If you've been pumping your fists along with "Green Light" for the past few weeks then you've got to check out Lorde's performances on the latest "Saturday Night Live."





Here she is bringing all her antsy energy to "Green Light" with a full band:





And then, Lorde's gorgeous gown and solo piano accompaniment make this rendition of "Liability" a tear-jerker:





Lorde's new album "Melodrama" comes out on June 16th.