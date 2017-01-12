Why People Are Boycotting LL Bean Over Donald Trump

HOW FAR DOES THAT RETURN POLICY GO?

Twitter is ablaze with calls to boycott LL Bean after the company's heiress and board member Linda Bean was revealed to be a Trump donor and supporter.

"Just one more reason NOT to buy overpriced LL Bean," said @darandper. "LL Bean: official winter clothing of the New Reich," commented @aerojad. So how did we arrive at this intersection of Northeastern fashion and twitter firestorm? Here's what you need to know.



Bean Created A Pro-Trump PAC That's Now Under Investigation

The story begins with Linda Bean's Making America Great Again LLC PAC, which allegedly was in violation of FEC rules thanks to personal donations from Bean herself.

The committee, Making America Great Again LLC, was notified Wednesday by the FEC that it had exceeded individual contribution limits, including three separate donations totaling $60,000 by Bean herself. Additionally, the FEC letter said the PAC had failed to file on time for several independent expenditures for ads and communications supporting Trump and opposing Hillary Clinton.

[Maine Public]





Trump Won Enough Support In Bean's District To Affect The Electoral Vote Count

Trump won enough support in the 2nd Congressional District to split Maine's electoral votes, taking one vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton's three.

[Talking Points Memo]





Soon After, Grab Your Wallet, A Trump Boycott Group, Called For A Boycott On L.L. Bean

Grab Your Wallet, an organization dedicated to leading boycotts against companies that support President-elect Donald Trump or are affiliated with his family, called for a boycott of Maine-based sportswear company L.L. Bean.

[Mediaite]





LL Bean Responded With A Length Facebook Post About Its Political Neutrality

In a post arguing against the boycott, L.L. Bean stated that it is apolitical:

L.L.Bean does not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions. Simply put, we stay out of politics. To be included in this boycott campaign is simply misguided, and we respectfully request that Grab Your Wallet reverse its position.

[Facebook]

The Boycott's Leader Replied With A Promise To Drop It If Linda Bean Is Removed From The Company's Board

“As fans of L.L. Bean’s products, everybody is hoping that the company is really seriously evaluating whether or not Linda Bean’s presence and contributions to the company are worth the damage she continues to inflict on L.L. Bean’s brand and reputation,” co-founder Shannon Coulter tells Maine Public, adding, “It’s really not about politics. It’s about common decency and respect.”

[Boston Magazine]





Thursday Morning, Bean Went On 'Fox & Friends' To Call The Boycott Attempt 'Bullying'

Linda Bean, of L.L. Bean, warns anti-Trump protesters will hurt the company's employees - not just her - if the boycott is successful pic.twitter.com/QII88Y2w2g — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 12, 2017

After The Segment, Trump Weighed In

Shortly after the Fox segment, Donald Trump tweeted his support of Linda Bean, urging readers to buy L.L. Bean.

Thank you to Linda Bean of L.L.Bean for your great support and courage. People will support you even more now. Buy L.L.Bean. @LBPerfectMaine — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Maybe save that boot purchase until it becomes less politically loaded.





Can't get enough of our roundup? See our entire archive here.